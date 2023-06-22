I live across the street from an orchard. The orchard has mostly apple trees, but there are also cherries that are just about ready for pickin’. The drought is intensifying. Heavy than average precipitation back in March (over 5″) meant trees had deep water to draw from during the early-mid spring. Now, it’s getting dry.

The farmer has worked out a deal (correct me if I’m wrong) with Plainfield Township to get water from a hydrant. I think he said they were charging $80 a day. Plainfield Twp. gets water from wells, not Lake Michigan.

The Plainfield Charter Township Water Department gets its excellent quality raw water from 11 wells located in two separate well fields. Varying in size, these wells can pump 600-1450 gallons of water per minute, for a total raw water supply capacity of 17.8 million gallons per day. This raw water supply is moved to and treated at the water plant, which can distribute and treat 16 million gallons per day – meeting every federal and state requirement for safe drinking water.

The water treatment plant is a full treatment, lime-softening facility. In the water distribution system, there are more than 230 miles of water main, 9,000 water meters and 2,000 valves and hydrants, respectively. There are 14 water tanks ranging in capacity from 200,000- 4 million gallons of water. Five pump stations move water to our tanks and four pressure districts, providing water to Plainfield, Alpine, Grand Rapids and Algoma townships as well as a small area of the City of Walker. The Plainfield Charter Township Water Department proudly serves more than 40,000 customers.