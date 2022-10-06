A fairly strong cold front moves through the area this PM. The temperatures will start dropping and the winds will pick up from the north-northwest. Gale Warnings are posted for Lake Michigan for waves as high as 7-12 feet and wind gusts to 40 mph. The Gale Warnings will be in effect from 4 pm until 1 am.

The last 3 days have been quite calm. Over the 72 hours of Mon., Tue. and Wed., we had an average wind speed of just 3.1 mph in Grand Rapids. We had 66% of possible sunshine on Wed. and the humidity dropped to 30% during the afternoon in G.R.

The overnight run of the GFS model gives G.R. a high temp. of just 52 on Friday – the NAM model has 48. We could reach the low 30s with at least scattered frost Saturday morning.