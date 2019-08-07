Funnel Cloud Near Portland MI

A small funnel cloud developed just to the south of Portland, Michigan this evening. Here’s two pictures from Connie Huhn, taken near the intersection of Clarksville Rd. and Keefer Rd. This is a couple miles south-southwest of Portland in eastern Ionia County. The time is approximately 7:15 pm. Here’s a link to more pics. of the funnel.

Here’s another pic. from Connie. This funnel developed beneath the updraft of a relatively small shower. Here’s what radar looked like at the time:

Radar at the time of the funnel cloud near Portland

Here’s radar from right about the time of the funnel cloud sighting. While I can’t say for sure…the movie shows the yellow area west of Danby and south of Portland was increasing at a steady rate…going from light green to dark green to yellow (in this pic.) to orange briefly.

You might remember the tornado that came into “downtown” Portland on June 22, 2015. When I watch the video at the link, I keep wanting to tell those cars not to go that way! They’re driving right into the tornado! Note in the video

That twister was rated an EF1 and had peak winds of 100 mph. Here’s a map of the path of that tornado:

Path of the Portland Tornado of 6/22/15

It touched down around 2:30 p.m. about two miles northwest of Portland and traveled about four miles with a maximum width of between 50 and 100 yards. The tornado lifted about 10 minutes after it touched down.

A dozen businesses, four churches and more than 70 homes in the eastern Ionia County town were damaged by that tornado.