We’ll have a full moon this weekend. Technically, the minute the moon is fullest is 4:54 PM Sunday. The full moon that comes after the Harvest Moon is called the Hunter’s Moon.

When the moon is low on the horizon, it appears to be bigger than when it’s high overhead. when the Moon is near the horizon, it’s seen in relation to earthly objects, such as trees, whose size and shape provide scale. Your brain compares the size of the Moon to the trees, buildings, or other reference points on the ground, and suddenly, the Moon looks massive! When the Moon is high overhead, it is dwarfed by the vast hemisphere of the heavens and appears to our eyes as a small disk in the sky.

This Saturday, the moon is approximately 231,545 miles from the Earth. If you could drive from the Earth to the moon at 60 mph, it would take you approximately 161 days to get there.

The next opportunity to see the International Space Station is Oct. 18. The bright planet Jupiter rises in the ESE in the evening and goes across the sky to the WSW during the night. Here’s this week’s Sky at a Glance. The next public observing night at the Veen Observatory near Lowell is Oct. 15. The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society (now with 300 members) is also holding a viewing night at the Kalamazoo Nature Center on Oct. 15. Here’s the latest from the Lakeshore Amateur Astronomical Assn and the Muskegon Astronomical Society.

Finally, some interesting facts about the moon.