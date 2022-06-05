The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan.

Low temperatures Sat. AM 6/4/22

Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon is NE of Houghton Lake and was the coolest location in Lower Michigan. Leota is in Clare County, not too far north of Mount Pleasant. Cadillac got down to the freezing mark and Baldwin bottomed out at 34°. Grand Rapids had a low temp. of 45°. The record low temp. for 6/5 in Grand Rapids is 32° set in the crazy spring of 1945, when it got real warm in March (low 80s) – the blossoms all came out and then there was a low temp. of 24 on April 28th and the entire fruit crop was lost. The late Merlin Kraft told me that he walked a mile through his orchard and couldn’t pick half a bushel of apples that year. Same thing happened in 2012 – but we’ve had generally good crops over the nine years since.