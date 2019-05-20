A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 am until 8 am for Muskegon, Newaygo, Montcalm and Gratiot Counties to the north, mainly for scattered frost, mostly in low spots. We’re expecting low temps. near 40 in urban areas…mid-upper 30s to the north and northeast of G.R. with cold spots reaching the low 30s. In those areas that usually get colder than the temperatures we give for the Ford Airport, it would be wise to cover anything frost sensitive that might have been planted already (tomatoes, melons, marigolds).

We also have a Small Craft Advisory in effect until 5 pm today (Mon.)