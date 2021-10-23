Frost Advisory – Then Gale Warnings

A Frost Advisory is in effect overnight for the inland counties. While it’s not in effect for the lakeshore counties, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was scattered frost in a few low spots in those areas as well. The Frost Advisory does not include counties to the north where there has already been a frost. Areas that do not receive frost should see a heavy dew. Winds will be calm or very light and there is also a chance of patchy fog. Here’s current Michigan weather observations and a surface weather map.

A windy, wet storm system moves in for Sunday night and Monday. The map above is a wave forecast for Monday morning. Because the wind is northeast, waves won’t be too terribly big at the Michigan shore. You can see the model is forecasting 10-foot waves in southeast Wisconsin. Gale Warnings will be in effect for Lake Michigan from 6 pm Sunday to 4 pm Monday.

This will be a wet system. The afternoon European model gives Grand Rapids an inch and a half of rain.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday PM and Sunday night

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday PM into Monday. There is an Enhanced Risk Area for SW Illinois, much of Missouri, N. Arkansas and a small part of eastern Oklahoma.

Risk of a Tornado Within 25 Miles of a Given Point

Wind and hail will be notable threats in the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a +10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The hatched area in MO and N AR indicates a 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 to EF5). We have not had an EF5 tornado in the U.S. this year – and we’ve had only one EF4 tornado – that was on March 26th at Newnan GA. There was also an EF4 tornado in the Czech Republic on June 24th.

There’s also a Marginal Risk of a severe storm along the coast of SW Washington and W Oregon.

Severe Weather Outlooks for the next 8 days

Here’s the severe weather outlook areas for Saturday night thru next Saturday. We’ll an active period of severe weather through Wednesday evening. The severe storms will all be south of Michigan.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Sunday PM/Monday

Here’s the Heavy Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Note that in Lower Michigan, the farther south you are, the heavier the rain will be. A second significant storm will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to the northern half of California and much of the West. The heavy rain will likely cause some flooding and perhaps even a landslide in a fire-burn area, but the rain is going to reduce drought conditions and help raise the level of northern California reservoirs.