The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for most of West Michigan. Technically, it’ll be in effect Thursday from 2am – 8 am.

Frost Advisory for most of West Michigan for early Thursday AM.

The Frost Advisory is for all counties north of a line from South Haven to Detroit. If you have plants outside, it’s best to cover them up tonight (or bring them inside.

Also, a Freeze Warning has been issued for much of interior northern Lower Michigan, including Lake, Osceola and Clare Counties.

Many low temperatures tonight will reach the mid-upper 30s with the cold spots sinking to the low 30s and a few traditionally cold spots like Baldwin and Leota possibly dipping to the upper 20s.

The overnight run of the GFS model keeps West Michigan dry through Memorial Day (29th).