There’s a Frost Advisory (light blue on the maps) for tonight for Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta Counties to the north. From Cadillac to Traverse City to the northeast it’s a Freeze Warning (dark blue on the map). Look for temps. to drop to near 40 in G.R. and 30s north of G.R. Dry Sunday – Tuesday, rain Tue. night and Wed.

Frost Advisory (light blue), Freeze Warning (dark blue) for tonight

Note – There will likely be widespread frost over much of Upper Michigan tonight. The growing season hasn’t started there yet, so there is no Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning for them, despite the fact that they will also have widespread frost and freeze.