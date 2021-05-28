The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Oceana, Newaygo and Montcalm Counties to the north.

Frost Advisories

Frost Advisories are out for all of Northern Lower Michigan and for Upper Michigan (it’s a Freeze Warning for the western U.P.). With the wind holding up from the northeast at 5-10 mph, there probably won’t be much frost, but anyone living in a “cool spot” to the north of Grand Rapids should cover up sensitive plants.

We may have a similar Frost Advisory for tomorrow night (Sun. AM). We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and dry weather for the next four days (Sat. to Tue.). Temperatures will moderate next week.

Memorial Day Weather Extremes

Here’s a look at the Memorial Day weather extremes from the National Weather Service in G.R. Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid 70s.

The temperature dipped to 24° this AM at Baraga Plains and 25° at Pelkie (in the U.P.). Stephen MN reached a chilly 17°.

72-hour rainfall forecast for Friday night – Monday night

Here’s the rainfall forecast for the next 3 days from the Weather Prediction Center. Lower Michigan will stay dry. The rain will occur tonight/tomorrow in the East. Lots of thunderstorms this weekend from Kansas to Texas.

ALSO: There are no current Atlantic named tropical storms and the National Hurricane Center forecasts no Atlantic tropical cyclone development in next 5 days. While the Atlantic has had at least 1 named storm in May in each year from 2015 to 2021, the last May Atlantic hurricane was Alma in 1970.