Before you ask…yes, there could be school closing on Friday. A major storm system will move from Missouri to around Lake Erie. On the northwest side of the low pressure system, we’re likely to see snow in Lower Michigan.

Probability of 2″ or more of snow on Friday

This map from the Weather Prediction Center shows the probability of 2″ or more of snow on Friday. You can see the higher probabilities across southeast Wisconsin into Lower Michigan (up to 80-90%). Farther south most of Indiana and Ohio will see rain.

Probability of more than 1/10th inch of freezing rain

There’s also a chance of a period of freezing rain with this system. The highest probability for that seems to be over Hillsdale County – the county that had the highest percentage of homes without electricity after last week’s ice storm. This storm won’t bring as much freezing rain as the last storm, but still…we’ve had our fair share of this.

Radar

In the meantime – we have a little bit of mixed precipitation moving through West Michigan this Wed. am. A few spots could pick up an inch or two of snowfall and it’s possible there could be a brief, narrow band of freezing rain. However, main roads should be mostly wet and temperatures should rise above 40 degrees this pm. More radars:

