Freeze Warning Tonight – Freeze/Frost Again Tomorrow Night

We have a Freeze Warning for tonight and early tomorrow (it’s a Frost Advisory for the Michigan Counties that border Indiana). We’re likely to have Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories tomorrow night and perhaps even Wednesday night/early Thursday. After that I’m hoping we’re done with freezes for the season.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories

Overnight, there are Freeze Warnings for most of Lower Michigan and Central and Northern Wisconsin and Frost Advisories run from Nebraska to New York. They have not issued Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for northern areas (Dakotas, N. Minnesota, NW Wisconsin and the U.P.) because vegetation is not that far along there yet.