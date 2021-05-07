Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory

Freeze Warnings (in dark blue on the maps) and Frost Advisories (in light blue on the map) are in effect overnight into the early (Sat.) morning. Temperatures are most of the area are expected to fall to the upper 20s to low 30s, with cool locations down to the low-mid 20s.

Freeze Warnings for N. Lower Michigan

Freeze Warnings are also in effect for Northern Lower Michigan

Frost Advisories early Saturday AM

Regional Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories

Freeze Warnings are in effect this Sat. AM for NE and Central Wisconsin with Frost Advisories for S. Wisconsin, NE Illinois, much of Indiana, SW Ohio and N. Kentucky.

Low Temps. in the Low-Mid 30s Five Mornings in a Row

The cool pattern continues with a 5-Day stretch of temperatures in the low-mid 30s with at least scattered frost.

On a cold, calm, clear night, cold air sinks to the lowest spots – so valleys will be cooler than higher hilltops. That’s why fruit farmers employ orchard fans to stir the air. Occasional you’ll see a helicopter flying over orchards on a cold, spring night.

Snow fell across parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan. Above you can see that Herman MI, (west of Marquette in the U.P.) had 2″ of snow on the ground Friday morning. Here’s video of snow falling at Gaylord in N. Lower Michigan.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday May 9

One benefit for Michigan in this cool pattern is that severe weather and tornadoes stay south in the warmer, more humid air. This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday, May 9. There is a Slight Risk from E. Texas to SE Missouri and a Marginal Risk up to S. Indiana and W. Kentucky.

Rainfall Forecast for Sunday AM May 9

Our only chance of rain over the next 5 days will come early Sunday. It will rain across Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The north edge of the rain will come up into S. Lower Michigan with the best chance of rain along and south of I-94.

Drought Monitor

This is the U.S. Drought Monitor. Drought is ranked from 0 (abnormally dry) to D4 (exceptional drought). Much of Lower Michigan and E. Upper Michigan are classified D1, which is moderate drought. Much of the Corn Belt (from E. Nebraska to W. Pennsylvania) has ample moisture as we start planting.