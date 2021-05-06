Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory

The NWS has issued a Freeze Advisory (dark blue on the map above and the map below) for most of northern Lower Michigan and part of Central Lower Michigan and also a Frost Advisory for part of Central Lower Michigan. The Freeze Warning covers Mecosta and Isabella Counties to the north. The Frost Advisory is for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason and Manistee counties and for the Grand Traverse Area.

Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory

Here’s the map showing the Freeze Warning (dark blue) and Frost Advisory (lighter blue) for N. Lower Michigan. They are no issuing Freeze Warnings/Frost Advisories for the U.P. because vegetation isn’t that far along yet.

This is an extended period of cool weather, so Frost and Freeze headlines are possible/probably each of the next 5 nights.

We certainly are starting with cool temps, this evening, so we won’t have far to fall to get to frost levels if and when we get some clearing. If the clouds can hang on awhile and the wind holds up a little, we’ll get through tonight without any significant damage. Then we can worry about tomorrow night.

At 5 pm – temps. were 44 at Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, 43 at Big Rapids – Muskegon was 50 where they had partial sunshine. Rainfall as of 5 pm: Holland 0.35″, Allegan 0.27″, Grand Rapids 0.24″, Hastings 0.12″ and Kalamazoo 0.09″.

There were at least 2 tornadoes in south-central Illinois this afternoon along with a couple of reports of 1″ diameter hail.