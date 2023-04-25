The Grand Rapids National Weather Office has issued a Freeze Warning for tonight. It currently covers the counties in dark blue on the map above. The northern counties are not included because vegetation is not far enough along. The southern counties will likely be added to the Freeze Warning. This is for low temperatures tonight ranging from the mid 20s to near 30. If by chance you’ve planted something frost/freeze sensitive, you’ll want to cover it up overnight.

I’ll add to this thread late this PM or this evening. Enjoy your PM.