Freeze in the U.P. – in the 2nd Week of July!

We had a freeze this morning in several locations in Upper Michigan! The temperature reached 31° this morning at Baraga Plains, Doe Lake and Stonington…in the 2nd week of July! Of course the climate in these low spots inland from Lake Superior limits what you can grow in the summer.

Note the large difference between the high and low temperatures. When we have very dry air (low dewpoints) and calm winds, the temperature can get colder at night, even during the relatively short nites of mid-summer. At Stonington, the high temperature yesterday of 74° and the low temperature of 31° gave them a 43° temperature fall last night.

While not a freeze, the temperatures did dip into the 30s across a significant part of the U.P. Low temperatures included 38 at Ironwood and 39 at Marquette (airport).