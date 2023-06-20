With the drought, area rivers are well below average flow. I took these pics. Monday evening from the Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids by the Ford Museum and DeVos Place. The top picture is looking south.

Looking north from the Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids 6 19 23

Tuesday, the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids had a flow of 1,530 cubic feet per second. That’s 55.8% of average flow for June 20.

The Muskegon River at Croton was at a flow of 1,090 cfs or 61.0% of average flow. The St. Joseph River at Niles showed a flow of 2,230 cfs or 73% of average flow. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock was at 511 cfs or 67% of average flow.

On the eastern side of the state, the Tittawabassee River at Midland had a flow of 562 cfs or 60% of average flow. In Wisconsin, the Fox River at Green Bay had a flow of 3,740 cfs. That was 55% of average flow.

If you were watching the Meijer LPGA Classic, you saw pictures of the Rogue River (and one of their announcers in a kayak on the river. The Rogue has a flow of 126 cfs or 68% of average flow. Their kayak kept getting stuck on the rocks in the shallow flow.

While I think if it…kudos to Meijer for running an awesome tournament. Admission was free for fathers on Father’s Day – free for Military and First Responders – free for kids under 17. Concessions were more than reasonably priced ($2 for a brat). They treated their volunteers (me) very well and the weather was excellent for the most part. Even if you’re not into golf, it’s a very pleasant way to spend a day. If you are a little into golf…it’s awesome watching the best ladies in the world play the game.