A Flood Watch has been posted for N. Indiana, NW Ohio and these Michigan Counties: Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale. This will be in effect from Wed. evening through Thursday evening. The mid-week storm will begin with rain Weds. (mainly PM). From northwest to southeast, the rain will change first to a period of mixed precipitation (which could include some freezing rain/sleet) and then to snow. Roads will get slippery as this happens. This may be especially true for the Thursday AM commute. There could even be a few schools closed on Thursday.

Grand Rapids National Weather Service Graphic on the Wed. PM – Thu. night storm

The overnight run of the European model gives Grand Rapids 0.79″ of precipitation. Most of that would be rain. Temperatures reach 45-50 Wednesday PM, but drop Weds. night as the cold air comes back and they probably continue to fall during the day Thursday. Heavier rain is expected as you go south. The European model gives Sturgis 1.62″ of precipitation. Again, most of that would be rain, but after a changeover to snow, 1-3″ could accumulate (narrow band of 3-6″?).

Weather Prediction Center Graphic on the Wed.- Thu. Storm

The cold air settles in for Thursday thru Saturday, then we should warm back up near 40 for Sunday and Monday of next week. It looks like the pattern change will keep the really cold Arctic air out of Lower Michigan next week.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday 2/16

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday PM/night. There’s a Slight Risk of severe storms from Oklahoma and NE Texas into W. Arkansas and extreme NW Louisiana.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday 2/17

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday PM/night. There is a large Slight Risk Area from Arkansas and Lousiana east to W. Kentucky, W. Tennessee and W. Alabama. A few tornadoes are possible.

Graphic from the Los Angeles National Weather Service

The pattern change should bring a little welcome precipitation to California, where scattered rain showers will occur at lower elevations and some snow will fall at higher elevations.

Forecast High Temperatures this Tuesday

A big warm surge is likely in the East.

Also: Full moon right now. The full moon of February is called the Snow Moon. Another hurricane hits Madagascar. National High/Low temps for Monday February 14, 2022: 87 at 13 miles west of Winterhaven, CA, 5 miles south of Yuma, AZ; -31 at Togo, MN. San Francisco sunset. Wave clouds. Sunday satellite loop of the Great Lakes.