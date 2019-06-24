Flood Warnings

The Barry County Sheriff’s Dept. issued this statement on their facebook page this afternoon: “Avoid all water activities on the Thornapple River Barry County Sheriff’s Office Marine division personnel are advising citizens to stay off the Thornapple River, until the river levels are lower and the flow of the river is slower. Multiple individuals had to be rescued from dangerous currents Sunday afternoon.

When I checked at 6:30 pm – the volume of water on the Thornapple River at Hastings was 2,330 cubic feet per second. The average volume of water on the Thornapple River for June 23rd is 176 cubic feet per second. That means the river was flowing at 1,323% of average flow, or more than 13 times the average volume of water. The river was right at the flood stage of 7 feet at Hastings.

When I river has 13 times the average volume of water, that doesn’t mean it gets 13 times bigger. To get 13 times the water past a certain point, the river speeds up and sometimes it speeds up a lot relative to average. Kayaks and tubes can get hung up on branches, rocks or debris in the river and flip over.

First ALWAYS wear a floatation device. I have two kayaks and I never go out without first putting on my life jacket…even if I’m going to be in 3 feet of water. Second, when rivers are moving fast, as in a flood, consider going to a lake instead of a river. I also like lakes because you can put in and take out at the same spot.

Here’s some river levels as of around 7:30 pm this evening:

Thormapple River at Hastings as of 7:15 pm Sunday 6/23/19

The Thornapple River at Hastings should crest tonight/early tomorrow (it’s possible that rain tonight and tomorrow could change that – but more than likely this is the highest it will get.

Grand River at Comstock Park – Kent Co. Michigan as of Sunday at 7 pm 6 23/19

The river is about 2″ below the Flood Stage of 12 feet and should come pretty close to that tonight or early Monday. The crest on the Grand River is near Lowell and the flow from the Thornapple is still slowly increasing.

Graph of the flow on the Kalamazoo River at Comstock



Here’s the flow on the Kalamazoo River at Comstock. You can see the river shot up 3 feet with the heavy rain (over 4″) Wednesday night. Unless we get heavy rain tonight/tomorrow, the river will stay below flood stage here.

South Haven Beach Sunday evening 6 23 19



All the water in these swollen rivers is heading toward Lake Michigan and that will cause the water levels to continue to go up. This is the South Haven Beach Sunday evening and as you can see, there just isn’t much beach left. The water is getting close to the parking lot. As I have mentioned before, I’m worried about a derecho (fast moving line of thundrestorms with strong winds that push the water toward the shore) or a fall or early winter Edmund Fitzgerald-type storm that also pushes the water toward shore (called a “standing seiche“) (very good article and illustraions at the link from MSU) Either of these events could cause the water level to rise a foot or two and cause some significant flooding and erosion. All thru the year and into next year, Storm Team 8 will be tracking the weather and the water levels.