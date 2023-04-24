GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week marks the 10-year anniversary of the Grand River Flood of April 2013.

The flood was caused by heavy April rain falling on saturated ground.

Snow Depth in the Western Great Lakes on February 8, 2013

In 2013, the second half of winter was cold and snowy. From Jan. 31 to Feb. 28, Grand Rapids had over 3 feet of snow. The map above shows significant snow cover over the entire Grand River basin on Feb. 8, 2013.

It was cool in March. From March 12 to 25, the temperature didn’t get warmer than 40 degrees, so the snow was slow to melt. When it did, the ground remained saturated.

A flooded Abrigador Trail in Comstock Park (April 17, 2013)

Then the heavy rain hit. We had measurable rain in West Michigan on 14 consecutive days from April 6 to April 19. Total rainfall for that period was 9.84 inches.

The Grand River rose rapidly, reaching 17.8 feet in Comstock Park. That was 5.8 feet higher than flood stage. Roads in the area (Abrigador Trail, Konkle Drive, Willow Drive, Riverbend) were flooded for days.

Highest Crests on the Grand River in Grand Rapids

The river gauge in downtown Grand Rapids (just south of the Public Museum) reached a level of 21.85 feet. That’s 3.85 feet higher than flood stage.

You can see that the highest crests have come in recent years. That can be a little deceiving. Over the years, the gauge may be moved from one spot to another. The bottom of the river may change a little as well. A big factor is building flood walls, which Grand Rapids has done. When you build flood walls and the river is constricted, prevented from expanding outward, two things can happen: To accommodate the same volume of water, the river has to either speed up or it has to get higher. Usually, a combination of both happens. Open your mouth wide and exhale. Now close your mouth (like when you whistle) and exhale: the air will come out of your mouth faster. If you’re interested in exploring this topic, check out how a spray bottle works or how a heavy airplane going at a high speed can fly up into the air.

Volume of water may be a better way to compare floods. Here’s the estimated volume of water for the five biggest floods (by volume) on the Grand Rapids.

Grand River Floods in Downtown Grand Rapids by Volume

First, note that the four biggest floods on the Grand River came in pairs: 1904 and 1905 and 1947 and 1948.

We had a lot of snow on the ground and saturated ground in the spring of 2014 and I was worried that we’d have a repeat of 2013, but we had only 2.1 inches of rain from Feb. 28 to April 11. The snow melted gradually and we didn’t get a flood.

By volume, the 1904 and 1905 floods top the list. Floodwaters reached across the west side of Grand Rapids all the way to John Ball Park. The flood of 2013 was a 25-year flood, not a 500-year flood or a 100-year flood. It’s only a matter of time until we see another flood of that magnitude.