My snowdrops are blooming! They’re the first flower of spring at my place. They’ll sometimes come right up through the snow. I planted a dozen of them a couple decades ago and now I have well over 100. If the weather remains cool, they can last for nearly a month.

Here’s another view of the snowdrops with some snow nearby. We haven’t been warmer than 48° since Christmas. January was 4.6° colder than average and February was 2.0° colder than average…and still, these happy little flowers can flourish.

The warmest air of 2022 is on the way for the weekend. The overnight run of the GFSX gives Grand Rapids a high of 59° on Sunday and we may have a chance of a thunderstorm over the weekend.