First 90° Day of 2019

The temperature in Grand Rapids reached 90° on Monday for the first time in 2019. Last year is was 94° on July 1 and that was the 8th 90-degree day of the year. We had 19 days that reached 90° in 2018. 94° was the warmest temperature of 2018 and that occurred on July 1 and July 4 (the Grandville Fourth of July Parade last year was the hottest parade I’ve ever been in – and I’ve been invited to a lot of parades over the years.

First 90-degree days of the year

Here’s when we had the first 90-degree day in the past four years. In 2014 and in 1951, we did not have a 90-degree day during the year (and both of those years were followed by cold and snowy winters.

The most 90-degree days ever in G.R. was 41 back in 1895. More recently, we had 37 90-degree days in 1988 – a year when early summer was very dry. We had just 1/4″ of rain in Grand Rapids during the month of June that year. The average date of the first 90-degree temperature is June 16. The earliest 90-degree day was April. The average last day for a 90-degree day is August 15. The earliest 90-degree day was April 30, 1899 – same year we recorded our coldest temps. ever in G.R. (-24 on 2/13 and 2/14). The latest we’ve made 90° in G.R. was September 29, 1953.

The highest temp. in the U.S. on Monday was 114 at Death Valley CA and the lowest was 29 at Bogard Ranger Station CA.

U.S. June 2019 U.S. Temperature Anomaly

The contiguous U.S. was roughly 1.3 deg. cooler than average in June.