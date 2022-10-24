Michelle and I flew from Grand Rapids to Chicago and then from Chicago to London, England on Monday. It’s my first time setting foot in Europe and her 12th time. It’s awesome to travel with someone who knows the systems.

Our flight here from Chicago passed right over West Michigan. I could make out Holland and Saugatuck/Douglas. We then crossed lower Michigan and Lake Huron. We sped through Canada at over 550 mph, over Prince Edward Island (that was the setting for Anne of Green Gables) and Newfoundland. After crossing the ocean, we passed the lights of Dublin, Ireland.

Look how cold it was at 39,000 feet.

I spent a lot of time looking out the window. It’s cool to be up among the cirrus clouds. Sunset and darkness came quickly when traveling east at nearly 600 mph (plus a 100-mile tail wind at times).

Landing at Heathrow Airport, we saw fireworks going up at literally dozens of places around the city. What could that be for? Turns out it’s the Festival of Diwali. The festival of lights is observed around the world by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, and is a five-day festival with the main festivities this year taking place the evening of Monday, October 24. Combine this with Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain and there’s a lot of celebrating going on in Londontown tonight.