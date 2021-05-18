Few Showers, But Dry Pattern Continues

While there may be a passing shower this Wednesday, the overall dry pattern will continue the rest of the week. The below average precipitation has brought down the water level of Lake Michigan by 15″ in the last year. The dry pattern has really brought down the flow on area rivers. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of just 48% of average for May 18 and the Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of just 34% of average for this time of year.

With above average flow out of the Great Lakes and below average flow into the Great Lakes, the water level of Lake Michigan will continue to fall slowly.

Percent of Average Rainfall April 19-May 18 2021

Look at the percent of average rainfall over the past 30 days…just 29% in Grand Rapids and only 19% in South Haven.

Forecast Rainfall over the Next Week

Here’s total rainfall expected over next week. Here in Michigan, rainfall is expected to be lighter than average, especially east of US 131. Look at the very heavy rainfall forecast for Texas and SW Louisiana. They have already had very heavy rain and significant flooding.

Lake Charles LA has already had 16.01″ of rain this month – average is 3.01″. They had 6.35″ of rain in just 2 hours on Monday and 12.3″ over the day’s total. Beaumont/Port Arthur TX had 9.71″ of rain on Monday. Ganado TX reported 13.5″ of rain and 17.16″ of rain fell at Fannett TX – which is east of Houston.

West Michigan Radar