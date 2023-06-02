It’s Festival of the Arts Weekend in Grand Rapids. One change this year, today (Friday) the party starts at 5 pm, not at the traditional noontime.

The tornado siren on on W. Centre Avenue between Moorsbridge Road and Cooley Drive in Portage. (Nov. 21, 2022)

This is a first Friday of the month, so some cities and counties will be testing their tornado sirens at noon today.

I’ll be emceeing stages at Festival. If you come down say “hi” if you see me. I’ll be at the City Stage (on Fountain St.) this evening – generally from 4:45 pm until 10 pm. Saturday, I’ll be at the Calder Stage from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, I’ll be emceeing from 10 am to 2 pm – location to be determined.

Here’s a schedule of Festival performers this year.