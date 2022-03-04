Enjoy the 60° Late Saturday – After That It’s Back to Winter

It should be a fairly nice day today (Fri. 3/4) with winds turning to the south and temperatures nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Saturday the winds pick up and the warm front surges north – we get in the warm air by evening with temps. climbing to 60°. We’ll see more clouds than not and there is a chance of an isolated light rain shower from Fri. night thru Saturday.

Here’s record high temperatures for Saturday (3/5). I don’t think we get quite this warm. Note that most of the records were set in 1983. That year was the famous Super Strong El Nino. That winter it was 65° on Christmas Day. We reached the 60s five times in December. Then from March 1-7, the high temperatures were 54°, 60°, 72°, 66°, 68°, 68° and 65°. We set record high temperatures each day from the 2nd thru the 6th. I remember planting some snow peas during that unseasonably warm week. Then…it turned cooler. The snowiest day of that winter was the first day of spring, when we had close to half a foot of snow (March 21).

We’ll see showers and maybe a t-shower Saturday night – some of those with gusty winds. This is the Severe Weather Outlook map from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday PM/night. This will be the first severe weather day for the Midwest with a Slight Risk Area over much of Iowa and a Marginal Risk almost east to Lake Michigan. Strong winds will be the greatest threat.

It’ll be quite windy on Sunday. We may get a Wind Advisory. Then the cold air moves back in and we could see snow on Monday.

This map shows the probability of +3″ of snowfall Monday (1/4″ liquid) from the Weather Prediction Center. The +3″ snow forecast over Lower MI looks like a buzzard’s head.

The best bet for several inches of snow is primarily south of a line from Muskegon to Saginaw Bay. The map above shows (in red) where there will be impacts from snowfall (Monday for us in W. Michigan). This will be in the form of slippery roads. Down toward Indianapolis and Columbus OH – the precipitation will be all rain.

The map at the top of this thread is the 8-14 day outlook for March 10-17. There’s a lot of blue on that map (good chance of colder than average temperatures) and the cold Canadian air is centered over the Western Lakes.

46-Day Total Snowfall Forecast from the European Model.

Look at the map above – the 46-Day Total Snowfall Forecast from the European Model. It may be a little overdone, but wow! It gives West Michigan another 15″ of snow before it ends for good. We could be looking at the coldest March/early April since 2014 if this is right.