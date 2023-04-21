The end of April (and maybe into the first few days of May) looks a little bit cooler than average. The map above is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for April 28 – May 4. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a good chance of cooler than average temperatures over most of the area east of the Continental Divide, with warmer than average weather in the Pacific Northwest.

8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 28 – May 4

The precipitation outlook from CPC shows drier than average weather from the Pacific Norhwest to the Western Great Lakes, and wetter than average weather in the East, along the Gulf Coast and (again) in California.

For the most part, this should keep the severe weather south of Michigan. At this time of year, we’re always concerned about frost damage to fruit crops. We’ll have several mornings next week with a chance of at least scattered frost. Hope we can scoot through these next couple weeks without any significant harm to the blossoms.