Dry Weather Pattern Continues

The above map shows the 7-day total forecast rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. As you can see, much of West Michigan gets nothing through Saturday. The heavy rainfall and severe weather continues in the Southern U.S.

Map showing rainfall on Sunday

This map shows rainfall Sunday. Heavy rainfall of 2-3″ fell across much of N. Illinois, N. Indiana and Ohio. A few spots saw some wet snow mix in -which actually accumulated in a small part of NE Ohio. Here’s some rainfall totals:

Rainfall Sunday

Other rainfall totals in MI: 0.65″ Niles and 0.89″ at Fawn River. Here’s a list of rainfall totals in N. Indiana and NW Ohio. Here’s rainfall totals from NE Illinois and far NW Indiana.