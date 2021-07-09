Dry Saturday, Wet Next Week, Starting Sunday

The above map is the 7-day rainfall forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. We should see above average rainfall in W. Michigan, starting Sat. night. Rainfall amounts will be higher near the Indiana border (3″ could fall here) and a little lighter to the north (1/2 to 1″ in far Norther Lower Michigan). It should keep things green across S. Lower MI and reduce the need for irrigation and sprinkling.

The map shows above average to well above average rainfall through the “Corn Belt” that runs from E. Nebraska and the E. Dakotas east through Ohio into far W. Pennsylvania.

Nationally, there’s soaking rain in the Florida Peninsula, “monsoon” showers and storms in N. Mexico and Arizona (where the first desert haboob may occur) and there are showers across much of S. Canada where wildfires are still a concern. A few showers may occur on the mountains south of Reno NV.

Significant rain possible Sunday into Monday

Significant rain is possible Sunday night into Monday. More showers/t-showers are possible on Tuesday. Looks like no 90-degree temperatures this week. The next 2 weeks are on average the warmest 2 weeks of the year. The average high temperature this week in G.R. is 83°.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 7/10

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Saturday 7/9). This looks like a big severe weather day across Nebraska into Iowa and Missouri with dozens of reports of wind damage and the possibility of tornadoes and large hail. It’ll be a little cloudier today SW of G.R. with more sun the farther north you go.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday 7 11 21

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday. There’s a large Slight Risk Area from OK and southeast KS east to western KY and TN and southwest IN. The Marginal Risk area comes up into central Indiana. Again, storms should stay south of the Michigan-Indiana border, though showers could start to move across the border into Michigan.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday 7 12 21

For Monday, there’s a large Marginal Risk Area from Texas to Virginia. They’ll eventually probably have to upgrade part of that area to Slight Risk. While a non-severe storm is possible along and south of I-94, much of our rain will come in the form of showers. Daytime temperatures will be mostly in the 70s from today (Sat.) through Tuesday.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Saturday/Saturday night

The Excessive Rainfall Outlook has a moderate risk of flooding (significant) for parts of S. Iowa and N. Missouri.

ALSO: Despite the record heat in the Northwest, there’s still plenty of snow on Mt. Baker in WA. Lightning over NYC. Grand Junction Colorado Regional Airport set a new ALL-TIME record high temperature of 107° degrees. This breaks the old all-time record of 106° from July 21, 2005. It has been confirmed that the hourly #rainfall of 40.6mm (1.6″) at Edinburgh (Scotland) Botanical Gardens on Sunday 4.7.21 1700-1800 BST was the highest hrly. rainfall on record for the city. At midnight, Mt. Washington NH reported a northwest wind at 43 mph and a temperature of 46°.