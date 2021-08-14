Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

A powerful earthquake hit western Haiti Saturday AM. The quake had a magnitude of 7.2 and was just 6 miles (10 knm) below the earth’s surface. There have been numerous fatalities and building collapses. Here’s the shake map:

Earthquake Shake Map

The quake was felt across the island of Jamaica and possibly as far east as Puerto Rico

This quake, with a magnitude of 7.2 was slightly stronger than the Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake that killed approximately 250,000 people. “There are destroyed buildings everywhere!” Trace of the earthquake on a seismograph in Slovenia (Europe). Dust in the air from collapsed buildings. Water sloshing in a swimming pool during the quake. Watch the sea water retreat just after the quake. Tsunami threat was issued for the country of Haiti. Closer map of the earthquake area west of Port Au Prince and east of Les Cayes.