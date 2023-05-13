Globally, the big weather story this weekend is a gigantic hurricane moving from the Bay of Bengal into Bangladesh and Myanmar. This will likely be a Category 3 or 4 hurricane at landfall. The storm, named “Mocha”, has the potential to do great damage from wind, flooding and storm surge.

Path of Cyclone Mocha

The greatest weather disaster of the last 60 years was the Bangladesh (at time of incident, East Pakistan) Cyclone of 12-13 November, 1970. This notorious tropical cyclone is sometimes referred to as the ‘Great Bhola Cyclone’ with an estimated 300,000 (low end) to 500,000 (high end) storm-related fatalities (mostly the result of a large storm surge overwhelming the islands and tidal flats along the shores of the Bay of Bengal).

Severe Weather Outlook Area for this (Sat.) PM/night

In the U.S., severe thunderstorms are possible today from Iowa into Illinois and from Oklahoma to the Lower Rio Grande – where heavy rain is likely.

We should have tolerable weather for the RiverBank Run and the Tulip Time Parade today. I’ll be in the Tulip Time Parade, so wave when I go by. I can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most of the day will be dry and mild. Apple blossoms are near peak in Kent Co.

ALSO: Gigantic turtle livin’ the good life in the Chicago River.