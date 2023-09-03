Brisk south-southwest winds this Sunday will create 2-6 foot waves on Lake Michigan. This may cause dangerous currents to form on the south side of piers and breakwalls.

Graphic from the Grand Rapids National Weather Service on the winds and waves at Lake Michigan today

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for the lakeshore from Holland to the north. We also have Small Craft Advisories until 8 am Monday.

Temperatures will reach the mid-upper 80s. It will be about 10 degrees cooler during the afternoon at Lake Michigan.

Water temperatures at the Lake Michigan beaches were mainly in the 50s Saturday morning. I will assume they won’t be quite as cold today and tomorrow. Inland lakes are warmer, with water temps. in the mid 70s

Northern Lights in Upper Michigan Saturday night

The Northern Lights were out along the Lake Superior shore last night (Sat. night). Here’s a pic. from the U.P. We had some cloud cover here in West Michigan and we’re farther south, so we don’t get to see them too often.