Dandelions in December

This is a picture of a dandelion that I saw in my front yard Monday afternoon. You can occasionally get dandelions popping up in winter if it’s relative warm and we don’t have snow to cover them up. I remember picking a beautiful dandelion on Christmas Day in 1982. That was our warmest Christmas ever with a high of 65 in Grand Rapids. We had 5 days that month that reached the 60s in W. Michigan. The winter of 1982-83 brought only 36″ of snow to G.R. and the snowiest day of the winter was the first day of spring.

ALSO: It has been nearly 64-years since the last December EF-5 tornado was recorded in the United States (12/18/1957). The only other EF-5 on record for the month was on 12/05/1953. Record rainfall Monday in CA. San Francisco had 3.14″ and Oakland 3.39″. Sacramento CA had 2.51″ of rain on Monday – more than doubling the previous daily record rainfall of 1.19″. Up to 8 FEET of snow forecast for the Sierra Mountains. Overnight rain in AZ. It’s still REALLY cold in AK – the HIGH temperature at Fairbanks was -31 Monday PM.