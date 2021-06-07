Daily Chance of a Shower or T-Storm

The above map is the 7-day total rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. As best as I can read the map, they forecast 1/4″ to 1 1/2″ of rain across our area. That kind of spread is probably going to be correct. We’ll have scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most of them (but not all of them) will occur from midday into the evening. Showers and storms may fire in the early-mid afternoon along the leading edge of the lake breeze. They will be slow-movers and may dump a good amount of rain over a small area. Here’s current Southern Michigan radar:

And regional radar:

Rainfall Since May 1

This is the rainfall we’ve had since May 1 – Kalamazoo and Battle Creek less than 3/4″ in over 5 weeks. The dry ground allows the sun to heat the air a little bit more, as it doesn’t have to use energy to evaporate water.

Percent of Average Rainfall Past 30 Days

Kalamazoo has had just 23% of average rainfall over the past month. Only Big Rapids has had average rainfall.

Whenever there are thunderstorms, there is the outside chance of an isolated severe report, but in general severe weather is not very likely this week, continuing a trend we’ve seen all spring.

High Temps. from Sunday

Here’s high temperatures from Sunday. Grand Rapids high of 89° was the warmest temperature since last August. The high of 88° at Muskegon set a record high temperature for June 6. However, at the Muskegon Beach, the afternoon high temperature was 73° – a 15° difference over just a few miles. Battle Creek and Kalamazoo reached 90° for the third day in a row, make this a bona-fade heat wave for those two cities. Hastings also reached 90° for I believe the first time this year. Record high temperatures for the date were also set at Gaylord (92) and Pellston (91).

High Temperatures for the Next 5 Days

Cloud cover will keep our temperatures a few degrees cooler in most areas for the rest of the week. It’ll be a bit more humid, so it may not feel any cooler. Winds shouldn’t be an issue, with 5-10 mph winds likely most days the rest of this week. It looks like we won”t see Small Craft Advisories or Clean Air Action Days the rest of this week. If we do happen to become mostly clear at night, there could be some patchy fog.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 14-20.

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows the heat ridge moving west back over the West, Rockies and Upper Midwest. Temperatures are expected to be a little cooler than average in New England and down across much of Texas and Louisiana due to more clouds and rain. Keep in mind that cooler than average in Texas means mid-upper 80s instead of low-mid 90s.

8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The Climate Prediction Center has a large area of below average rainfall from the Rockies across the Great Lakes east to the Atlantic Ocean. I’m hoping a wobbly front will move back and forth across Michigan giving us enough rain to keep from really drying out.

Muskegon at Sunset with a Ship Heading Out to Lake Michigan

This pic. is off our GVSU camera at Muskegon Lake. At sunset, the cement carrier “Alpena” pulled out of dock and was heading back to the open lake. The ship had come across Lake Michigan in five and a half hours from Milwaukee. This ship is older, built in 1942. It’s over 500 feet long and 67 feet wide.

Sunset at Grand Haven Sunday June 6

The water temps. of the lakes are warming up. Sunday we got a water temp. of 63° at Duck Lake and 62 at both Holland and Mears. The buoy at South Haven showed a water temp. of 58°.

Again, thanks for reading my blog. Have an awesome day!