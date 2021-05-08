Could it Snow Tomorrow?

A few of our computer models are forecasting a very narrow band of rain/snow mix across N. Illionis, N. Indiana into N. Ohio this Sunday. While some snow may mix in (again best place to see any snow would be N. Indiana), accumulating snow is unlikely at this point. The Northern Indiana National Weather Service says: “THERE HAS UNFORTUNATELY BEEN A TREND IN GUIDANCE FOR SNOW TO MIX IN AS STRONG DYNAMIC FORCING/COOLING POTENTIALLY OVERWHELMS. THIS APPEARS TO BE MOST FAVORABLE IN A VERY SMALL CORRIDOR…GENERALLY NORTH OF US 30 IN NRN IN/FAR NW OH BETWEEN 8 am and noon. CONFIDENCE IS LOW, BUT THERE WAS JUST ENOUGH EVIDENCE IN THE 12Z GUIDANCE TO ADD A CHANCE FOR SNOW TO MIX IN THESE AREAS.”

Mont Ripley Sat. evening 5 8 21

This pic. above is Mont Ripley near Houghton in the U.P. As you can see, they still have some rather large patches of snow left. Saturday AM, temps. were as cold as the low 20s in Upper Michigan.

Snow at Sylvan Pass, Wyoming

There’s still plenty of snow in parts of Yellowstone N.P. this is Sylvan Pass (pic. from the Yellowstone N.P. facebook page.

Panoramic view of the Alyeska Ski Area

The Alyeska Ski Resort is still open and they have lots of snow…115″ (over 9 1/2 feet) of snow on the ground and they’ve had 735″ of snow (so far – it’s not over) this winter.