Cooler Weather Toward the End of Next Week?

We’ll stay warmer than average and on the humid side into early next week. Late next week there’s a possibility of a cooler pattern developing for at least a few days. Cool does not mean cold…we’ll still see high temperatures in the 70s, but it will turn less humid.

The map above is the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 28 – September 1. This is from the Weather Prediction Center. Meteorologists there are on board with a cooler trend over the Great Lakes as we close out the month of August.

8-14 day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Above is the 8-14 day rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. They are predicting drier than average weather from the Great Lakes across the N. Plains to the Pacific NW. They also predict an above average number of showers and storms in the South and along the East Coast.

So far, this month of August in Grand Rapids has been pretty close to average. The average temp. of 72.0 is just 0.2 deg. warmer than average. Rainfall for G.R. has totaled 2.27″ and that’s 0.16″ above average. We’ve had 6 dry days in a row in G.R. and today will probably be the 7th.

Sunrise this Thu. (8/19) morning at Thunder Bay Island, Michigan

There was scattered dense fog this (Thu.) morning. Dense fog was briefly reported at Holland, Coldwater, Ionia, Ludington, Marshall, Mt. Pleasant, Alpena, S. Ste. Marie and Manistique. It was a pretty sunrise this AM at Thunder Bay Island (pic. above from GLERL).

After a week, all the power has been restored after t-storm winds of up to 90 mph raked Michigan the night of August 11-12. This AM, Consumers Energy had 363 customers without power – a small number – and none appeared to be storm-related. The state of Michigan had 1,486 customers without power. Most all of them were DTE energy customers with most of those in Wayne and Oakland Counties. California led the list of states with 33,296 customers without power – many of those related to wildfires. Next was New York (11,586), Pennsylvania (7,916) and N. Carolina (3,637). Most of the outages in those 3 states are related to the remnants of tropical storm “Fred”, which has now moved north into Canada.