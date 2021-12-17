Here’s the 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. Near average temperatures are expected in West Michigan. Average high temperatures for the last week of December are in the low 30s. So, if this is right, we’re going to have a significantly cooler pattern than what we’ve had.

8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast for Dec. 24-30

Here’s the corresponding precipitation forecast for Dec. 24-30. Michigan is forecast to have near to slightly above average precipitation. If high temperatures average low-mid 30s, that means there’s a good chance that a significant part of this precipitation will be in the form of snow. It also means that ski resorts will be able to make snow and that they will be up and running for that all-important winter break week between Christmas and New Year’s.

ALSO: The average wind speed on Thursday in Gr. Rapids was 25.3 mph. That made Thursday (12/16) the windiest day (midnight-to-midnight) in G.R. since Feb. 24, 2019.