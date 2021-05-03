Cooler Near the Lake

The high temperature at the South Haven Airport Sunday PM was 84°. The high temperature at the S. Haven Lighthouse was 65.5°. Those two locations are about 3 miles apart (as the crow flies). That’s a difference of 18.5°. At the Muskegon Airport, the high temp. was 80°. The Muskegon Beach didn’t get warmer than 60°. That’s a difference of 20° over just a few miles. The water temp. at Holland State Park was 52.5° Sunday PM and inland, the water temp. at Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids was 55°.

This was sunset at South Haven Sunday evening. Every day the sun sets a little more to the northwest. The sun sets today (Mon.) at 293° or west-northwest (west is 270°). The sun rises at 67° (due east is 90°). The sunrise in G.R. is 6:33 am and the sunset is 8:46 pm. That gives us 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight. Solar noon is at 1:39 pm and then the sun is relatively high in the sky, at 63° above the southern horizon. Today, the sun is as high in the sky at 8:52 am and at 6:29 pm as it is at solar noon on Christmas Day.

Here’s High Temperatures for Sunday

These are high temperatures from Sunday. The high of 83° was the warmest temperature we’ve had since last Sept. 3. Look at the cold air not too far to our north. Marquette had a chilly wind off Lake Superior. They may not be done with snow in the U.P. Their forecast discussion says: “TUESDAY WILL BE A BLUSTERY CHILLY DAY UNDER CLOUDY SKIES AND COLD ADVECTION. THERE COULD BE A FEW SPRINKLES AND PERHAPS EVEN A FLURRY. “

Peak Wind Gusts from Sunday

Here’s peak wind gusts from Sunday. It was a windy weekend. The winds weren’t strong enough to cause any significant power outages.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for May 10-16

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 10-16. Much of Michigan is still “in the blue” for cooler than average temperatures. With the South warmer than average and the North colder than average – that means a significant temperature difference across the country and that could mean a stormy pattern and one with more rainfall than the dry pattern we’ve been in for the past couple of months.