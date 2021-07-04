Cooler Near Lake Michigan

It was significantly cooler at Lake Michigan on Saturday. First, the prevailing wind was from the west, so we had an onshore breeze. Lake Michigan had experienced upwelling with a stiff north wind on Thursday. Water temperatures Saturday included 54 at Grand Haven and 58 at Holland. So the air coming off that cool water was significantly cooler than the air inland, which could warm up with the high July sun. (pic. above is Muskegon – lots of boats behind the breakwater.

The (air) high temperature at the S. Haven Lighthouse was just 69 and at the Muskegon Channel only 67. Inland temperatures were considerably warmer with highs of 82 in Kalamazoo and 83 in Grand Rapids. The temperatures were actually warmer as you went north in Michigan. The high was just 80 at Three Rivers and Hillsdale, but 89 in Mt. Pleasant and 93 at Escanaba, where the west wind came off the land and not Lake Michigan. Pic. above is the S. Haven Channel.

Both the air and water temperatures should warm up today (Sun.).

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday/Monday night

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday/Monday night. There is a Marginal Risk across NE Iowa, Central and Southern Wisconsin and NW Lower Michigan – generally north of a line from Silver Lake to Houghton Lake. SPC warns of “…a few strong to severe storms capable of locally damaging gusts and perhaps some hail from late afternoon into the evening hours.” We’ll be tracking the storms.

Fireworks were awesome – thanks to the city of Grand Rapids for letting me emcee the show. It was so nice to get out and meet people…shake hands…take part in our wonderful summer outdoor events.