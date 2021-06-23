Cooler Air Moving Out – More Typical Temperatures for the Rest of June

Here’s low temperatures Tuesday morning. Big Rapids reached 35°. The coldest spot was Leota in Clare Co. The low temperature there was 27° – five degrees below freezing! That was the coldest temperature in the United States on Tuesday. The low was 29° in Roscommon, 30° in West Branch and Atlanta and 31° at Mio and Cadillac.
We came within 2° of tying the record low temperature for June 22. That’s 39° set in 1992. That year, we had 5 days in a row with high temperatures from 62° to 68° between June 19-23rd. Prior to that cold outbreak, we were 95° on the 17th. That was the warmest day of the summer, and I remember it well. I had a morning speech at a school in S. Haven. The wind was SSE, so it was just as hot at the Lake Michigan shore. There was tremendous surface convergence along a cold front. The wind turned from SSE to WNW. Along the cold front, there was a squall line of thunderstorms that was producing 50-60 mph winds. Grand Rapids got 1.24″ in that storm.
Despite the unseasonably cool air, the average temperature for this June is still 2.9° warmer than average.
Here’s Grand Haven Tuesday afternoon. The ship is the Kaye E. Barker, The ship passed under the Mac. Bridge and traveled south, making a wide turn and coming into the Grand Haven Channel.
Here’s sunset from our Gun Lake camera. Looks like a picture that was painted. These are high clouds, made up of tiny ice crystals.