Cool Pattern for the Next Two Weeks

Say goodbye to the 70s and 80s for a while. Most days this week we’ll see high temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. The average high temperature for today (5/4 Tue.) is 66°.
I also see the overall dry pattern continuing…not a lot of Gulf of Mexico moisture gets up to the Great Lakes.
This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Tuesday/Tuesday night. There’s a large Enhanced Risk Area from Louisiana east to W. Georgia. The Slight Risk Area runs from E. Texas into South Carolina and north into Kentucky…and…
look at this. That’s a rare 45% risk of damaging winds – 45% of that within 25 miles of a given point. SPC says: “Widespread strong to severe thunderstorm development is probable today across the Deep South. The primary risk will be scattered severe gusts resulting in wind damage and an accompanying risk for a few tornadoes.”
Between 12:20 am and 1:53 am – the Ford Airport in G.R. picked up 0.22″ of rain.