Cool Pattern for the Next Two Weeks

Say goodbye to the 70s and 80s for a while. Most days this week we’ll see high temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. The average high temperature for today (5/4 Tue.) is 66°.

I also see the overall dry pattern continuing…not a lot of Gulf of Mexico moisture gets up to the Great Lakes.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday May 4

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Tuesday/Tuesday night. There’s a large Enhanced Risk Area from Louisiana east to W. Georgia. The Slight Risk Area runs from E. Texas into South Carolina and north into Kentucky…and…

Severe Wind Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Tuesday May 4

look at this. That’s a rare 45% risk of damaging winds – 45% of that within 25 miles of a given point. SPC says: “Widespread strong to severe thunderstorm development is probable today across the Deep South. The primary risk will be scattered severe gusts resulting in wind damage and an accompanying risk for a few tornadoes.”

Between 12:20 am and 1:53 am – the Ford Airport in G.R. picked up 0.22″ of rain.