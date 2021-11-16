Cool Pattern for Late November into December

The latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Nov. 23-29 continues to give cooler than average temperatures to the Great Lakes and much of the eastern half of the U.S. This includes the 4-Day Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend.

European Model Snow Forecast thru the end of November

This is forecast snow from the European model through the end of November. The model forecasts a good deal of snow across S. Canada and lake-effect snow coming off all the Great Lakes, with some decent snow across parts of Upper Michigan and NW Lower Michigan.

GFS Model Temperatures for the next 32 days

This is the GFS model temperature forecast for the next 32 days. Blue indicates cooler than average and that’s the case over the Great Lakes and much of the Eastern U.S.

We’re concerned that the upper level troughs (and hence the cold air) might be centered in the Eastern U.S. over Europe and over China – the most populated areas of the N. Hemisphere. This would bring additional pressure on energy resources.