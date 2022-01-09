Cool Pattern Continues

Above is the latest 8-14 Day Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. The blue color indicates a forecast of cooler than average temperatures for the Great Lakes and Northeast. This is for January 17 – 23.

The first 8 days of January averaged 4 degrees colder than average. We had 19″ of snow from January 1 – 8. I don’t see a temperature warmer than the mid 30s this coming week, so significant warm-up anytime soon.

Ice Extent on the Great Lakes Saturday

Ice extent is below average on the Great Lakes, but has been increasing at a relatively rapid rate over the past few days. The total ice extent on the Great Lakes was up to 9.8% on Saturday. It was 3.99% on Thursday and up to 7.14% on Friday.

Lake Michigan ice extent was 10.35% on Saturday, up from 5.33% on Thursday. As you can see, the ice in Lake Michigan is mostly in Green Bay and along the U.P shore at the north end of the lake.

The increase of ice on Lake St. Clair has been pretty spectacular. They had a 2.43% ice cover on Wednesday, 10.73% on Thursday, 58.37% on Friday and up to 81.84% on Saturday.