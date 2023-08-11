PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday night, the city of Perry MI announced a state of emergency after a tornado struck. Video of the tornado. More tornado video.

Mayor Susan J. Hammond told 6 News there are no reported injuries at this time, but some buildings, trees, and utility lines have significant damage.

Officials urge people to stay off the streets because of downed power lines and dangerous conditions. They also want residents to limit their sewer usage to reduce straining the city’s pumping stations.

More than 600 Comsumers energy customers south of I-69 are in the dark. There is also a smaller outage affecting a few dozen customers further west near moon lake. Both of those outages are expected to continue past 2 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. Comment: “The police supply barn is gone…”

1″ diameter hail was reported at Juddville and Oakley and a wire was down in Chesaning.

Also in Shiawassee Co: