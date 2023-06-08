My wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary Club. They put on 2 summer BBQs – one in June and one in August. The first one is today. Here’s more:

The Comstock Park Rotary is excited to announce its upcoming BBQ event on June 8th at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park, Michigan. From 11:30AM to 6:00PM (or until we sell out). We’ll be serving up some delicious Chicken, Sausage, and Rib Dinners, complete with a dinner roll, potato salad, applesauce, and a drink.

Not only will you get to enjoy some great food, but you’ll also be supporting a great cause. All proceeds from this event will go towards funding the charitable work that the Comstock Park Rotary does in our community and around the world. The Comstock Park Rotary is committed to making a positive impact wherever it’s needed most.

Kenowa Hills students helping out at one of the BBQs

Each year, the Comstock Park Rotary awards a scholarship to a student at Comstock Park H.S. and to a student at Kenowa Highs H.S.

So, come on down to Dwight Lydell Park today – June 8th, 2023, and treat yourself to some delicious BBQ while supporting an awesome cause. Whether you’re a fan of chicken, sausage, or ribs, we’ve got you covered.

Bill adds: I plan on coming down to the BBQ. I don’t have an exact time – I’m getting haircut and I have to run a couple of errands…maybe around 2 pm?