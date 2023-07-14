A National Weather Service Survey Team has determined that damage in the Colon, Michigan area was caused by a tornado. The twister was given a rating of EF1 with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph. The tornado covered 2.92 miles in 5 minutes with a forward speed of 35 mph. It was 50 yards wide and occurred from 11:09 pm to 11:14 pm.

National Weather Service Storm Survey Results from the Damage Area East of Colon, Michigan

From the Storm Survey: “A tornado quickly developed almost directly over a storage facility on the east side of Colon. Garage doors were blown in and then a significant loss of roof decking and metal covering occurred. This wood and metal debris was lofted, twisted, and deposited both to the east and north up to 200 yards away in nearby fields. The tornado then crossed M-86.

Sporadic tree damage occurred on Ambs Road, South Culver Road, and Jackson Road, where large branches were down, trees uprooted, or trees were snapped several feet off the ground. The tornado topped a number of trees within a tree grove east of Jackson Road, but south of Wattles Road before dissipating”

A tornado quickly developed almost directly over a storage facility on the east side of Colon. Garage doors were blown in and then a significant loss of roof decking and metal covering occurred. This wood and metal debris was lofted, twisted, and deposited both to the east and north up to 200 yards away in nearby fields. Sporadic tree damage occurred on Ambs Road, South Culver Road, and Jackson Road, where large branches were down, trees uprooted, or trees were snapped several feet off the ground. The tornado topped a number of trees within a tree grove east of Jackson Road, but south of Wattles Road before dissipating.

Fortunately, there were no injuries from this tornado.