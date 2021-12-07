Coldest Day Since Last February

The pic. above is the snowman cam. from near Gaylord. That’s a lot of snow…looks like at least a foot on the ground and it’s still snowing as I write this.

Today will be the coldest day in West Michigan since last Feb. 20. Temperatures in the teens (and wind chills in the single figures) this morning will rise to the mid 20s this afternoon. Snow showers and flurries will become less numerous as the day goes on. Watch for icy spots, especially on untreated sidewalks and driveways.

Snowfall officially in Grand Rapids totaled 1.9″ on Monday, bringing the season total to 12.3″. Kalamazoo added 0.5″ – the season total there is now 10.7″. Muskegon had just 1/4″ of snowfall (the strong wind blew the more significant snow inland) and Muskegon has had just 5.6″ of snow this winter.

Up north, Houghton Lake has 6″ of snow on the ground. Alpena has a 9″ snow cover. S. Ste. Marie added 3″ of new snow on Monday for a season total of 31.1″ and Marquette had 4.3″ of snowfall Monday for a season total of 32.3″. The highest season snowfall total in Michigan is a station 11 miles south of Munising. They’ve had 45.5″ of snow so far this winter.

Lake Michigan Waves on Monday – from Walter Elliott

Gale Warnings have been downgraded to Small Craft Advisories for today. Waves should be back down to 2-5 feet today.

Two-day snowfall totals in the U.P.: Houghton 13.4″, Kinross 13.0″, Lovells 12.5″, Gladstone 11.7″, Garden Corners 10.5″.

