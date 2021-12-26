Colder Pattern to Start 2022

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 3 – 9. The blue color indicates areas that are expected to be colder than average. That now includes pretty much all of the northern half of the U.S. plus the Southwest U.S. Warmer than average weather is expected from Texas east along the Gulf of Mexico to Florida. Keep in mind that this is a 7-day average. A week that starts warm and ends cold would be near normal on this map.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook for Jan. 3-9 from the Climate Prediction Center

This is the Precipitation Outlook that goes along with the Temperature Outlook. The Great Lakes are colored green – indicating above average precipitation. With colder than average temperatures, it would be likely that much of the precipitation would fall as snow.

Winter Weather Advisory (purple) and Winter Storm Warning (pink)

There’s a Blizzard Warning for the Lake Superior shore areas from Duluth to the Canadian border for 9-14″ of snow plus wind gusts to 45 mph. The pink-colored areas are Winter Storm Warnings for 4-14″ of new snow and gusts of 40-50 mph. The purple areas, including much of Upper Michigan and N. Wisconsin are Winter Weather Advisories for 1-8″ of new snow plus drifting.

We’re not up to Advisory criteria, but we’ll get a period of mixed precipitation later tonight and tomorrow morning. It may turn out to be snow, then a couple hours of light freezing rain, then rain as temps. climb above freezing by late tomorrow AM. Here’s radar:

Radar

There may be slippery spots for the morning commute. Check with Daybreak (4:30 – 7 am on WOOD TV8 for traffic and weather updates.

High Temperatures Sunday Dec. 26 2021

Here’s high temperatures for this Sunday. There’s some pretty cold air across much of Canada. Saskatoon had a high of -11 yesterday and -13 today (and that’s Fahrenheit).

Lake Michigan Water Temperature Compared to Average

Here’s the latest Lake Michigan water temperature compared to a 25-year average. We’re still above 40 degrees with virtually no ice on the lake. So the potential exists for some decent lake-effect snow when the cold air gets here – provided other factors are favorable (wind direction, fetch, etc.).