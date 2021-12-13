Clear Weather Over the Great Lakes

Sunday was a rare December day with clear skies over most all of the Great Lakes. The white that you see in N. Lower Michigan, the Upper Peninsula and much of Wisconsin is snow on the ground. You didn’t have to go very far north of Newaygo County to find at least some snow on the ground, though some of this snow melted with the warm air and will continue to melt with the unseasonably warm weather pattern through Thursday morning.

This is a nice picture to explore. Can you find Grand Rapids? The Ford Airport? Holland? Muskegon? Lansing? Note that Houghton Lake was mostly ice-covered, but much deeper Higgins Lake to the north had open water. Shallow Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin is about 70% ice-covered. Lake Gogebic in the U.P. is ice-covered. There’s ice at the north end of Lake Superior on Black Bay and most of Nipigon Bay. The Finger Lakes in New York State show up nicely.

Consumers Energy working on Monroe Ave. just south of I-96

Consumer’s Energy is making steady progress at getting the power back on. We’re down to 16,000 homes without electricity as of 2am Monday. Statewide at 2am we had 63,305 customers without power in the state of Michigan – the most of any state (by far). Often power companies in neighboring states send crews to help get the power back on after a storm. However, Saturday’s winds also impacted neighboring states, and when that happens, they have to deal with their own customers. (pic. of Consumer’s Energy working both sides of Monroe Ave. to restore power 12/12/21 – pic. from Kevin Owel).

Tree falls on bicycle path at the north end of Riverside Park 12 12 21 – from Kevin Owel

Here’s a pic. of a tree that fell across the bicycle path at the north end of Riverside Park – 12/12/21 (from Kevin Owel).

Wind Gusts Sunday

Winds weren’t as strong Sunday, but we still have some gusts of 35-40 mph.

Fire in Montague Township

Also – did you see the smoke from this big fire in Muskegon County?