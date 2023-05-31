Today – May 31 – has been declared a Clean Air Action Day. This includes the lakeshore counties, plus Kent, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties.

A Clean Air Action Day has also been called for Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, Flint and Ann Arbor.

This is also a Clean Air Action Day for the lakeshore counties of Northwest Michigan from Mason to Leelanau and Grand Traverse Counties.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has declared this Wednesday May 31st to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse. An Action Day has also been declared for Southeast Michigan and the Cleveland, Ohio area. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. There's an interactive map where you can see current air quality at dozens of air monitoring stations throughout Michigan.

Free bus rides on The Rapid

In partnership with Grand Valley Metropolitan Council, The Rapid is awarded a certain amount of Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funds each year. We dedicate a portion of these funds to Clean Air Action Days to encourage our community to use transportation alternatives, in an effort to keep our air clean and healthy. To learn more about Clean Air Action Days, please visit: wmcac.org/. You can check the status of air quality and whether or not a Clean Air Action Day has been declared at wmcac.org/todays-forecast.

Free bus rides are also offered on Clean Air Action Days on the Macatawa Area Express in the Holland/Zeeland Area (fixed routes only).

Stay cool out there, everyone!